Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6,081.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

