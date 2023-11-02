17,027 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

