Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.32. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

