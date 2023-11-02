Saturna Capital CORP Has $953,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

