Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

