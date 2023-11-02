Saturna Capital CORP Buys New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ON opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

