Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aramark worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Aramark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Aramark by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.