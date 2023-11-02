American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.