American International Group Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $142.76 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

