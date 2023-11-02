HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCA opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.24 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

