American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Penumbra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penumbra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.42.

NYSE:PEN opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.36 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

