American International Group Inc. Sells 3,370 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $252.27 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.88.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

