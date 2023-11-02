American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.23 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

