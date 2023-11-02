Park Place Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1,667.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.