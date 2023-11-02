Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,890 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

