Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,952 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 827,952 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

