American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $475.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

