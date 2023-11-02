Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

