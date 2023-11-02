Motco Acquires Shares of 537 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 561,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

