iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 195.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

