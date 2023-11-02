Motco Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motco boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MA opened at $377.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.78 and its 200 day moving average is $390.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

