Motco Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $424.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.31 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.50 and a 200-day moving average of $434.95. The stock has a market cap of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

