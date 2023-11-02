2,015 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Motco

Motco acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

