Motco Sells 253 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Motco reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.