Motco Sells 253 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Motco reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
