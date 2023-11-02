Motco Buys Shares of 45,171 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Motco purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of LAZR opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

