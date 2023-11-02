American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.