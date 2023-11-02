Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

