Motco Sells 976 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

