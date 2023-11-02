Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $351.24 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.05 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.40 and a 200-day moving average of $378.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

