Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,418 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after buying an additional 1,222,091 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

