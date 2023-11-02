Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 194,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 378,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.