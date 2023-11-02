Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

