Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

