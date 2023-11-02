Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

