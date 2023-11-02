TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $11.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.03. 46,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,924. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

