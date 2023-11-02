Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

