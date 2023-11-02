Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 220,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

