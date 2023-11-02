MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MTG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 113,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.
MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
