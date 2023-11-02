MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 113,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

