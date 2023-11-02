Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Up 50%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,533,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,850% from the average session volume of 85,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Real Good Food Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,549.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.11.

Real Good Food Company Profile

Real Good Food plc manufactures, sells, and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

