Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.80 ($44.47) and last traded at €41.95 ($44.63). 828,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.26 ($44.96).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.96.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

