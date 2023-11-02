KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.4%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.00 ($55.32) and last traded at €51.50 ($54.79). 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.30 ($54.57).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

