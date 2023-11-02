Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,774. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

