Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.83%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

