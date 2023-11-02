Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €70.00 ($74.47) and last traded at €68.38 ($72.74). 95,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.24 ($71.53).

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.