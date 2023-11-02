Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 30th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.
Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.3 %
Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
