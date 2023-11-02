Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.38 ($18.49) and last traded at €17.24 ($18.34). Approximately 23,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.06 ($18.15).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

