ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 32,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 14,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.36.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

