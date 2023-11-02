Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 4.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.69 ($28.39) and last traded at €26.69 ($28.39). Approximately 774,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.97 ($29.76).

Aixtron Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day moving average of €31.20.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

