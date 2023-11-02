Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.74) to GBX 131 ($1.59) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JFHHF

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.