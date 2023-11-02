Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.74) to GBX 131 ($1.59) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on JFHHF
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.