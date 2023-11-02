Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66), RTT News reports. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 108,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Macerich by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

